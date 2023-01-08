 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert

Two dead after 15-vehicle pileup on icy I-80 in Iowa Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Collision
Shutterstock

IOWA CITY (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are injured after a 15-vehicle pileup in icy conditions on Interstate 80 near Iowa City on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened after several drivers lost control on the icy highway and collided around 5:45 a.m. Nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were semitrailer trucks.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for more than eight hours after the crash. Two of the three lanes reopened by 2 p.m.

“This crash demonstrates the importance of all drivers paying attention, every single minute, to road conditions and potential hazards ahead!” Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad said in a statement. “Two families now have to adapt and accept a loved one never returning home! These types of crashes can be avoided!”

Even though there is no definitive cause for Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, it's a fact that CPR saved his life.The American Medical Association says that if someone drops and goes down after having a heart attack, there's a 92% chance they will not survive. However, the American Heart Association says only 3% of Americans know how to perform CPR.Scripps News spoke to two experts on the matter to help us understand why knowing CPR can be valuable to us all. Cardiologist Dr. Jayne Morgan shares some sobering statistics about why every second counts, and Training Center Coordinator for CPR Christine Neely explains what you need to do in order to save someone's life.SEE MORE: Men And Women Given Differing Advice To Treat Heart Disease
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grassley unlikely to issue 2024 presidential endorsement

Grassley unlikely to issue 2024 presidential endorsement

The State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa passed a motion last week stating no committee member, state party staff, state party officers or Iowa Republican National Committee members shall publicly endorse a U.S. presidential candidate during the 2024 Iowa GOP caucuses.

Watch Now: Related Video

6-Year-Old Boy In Custody After Shooting Virginia School Teacher

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News