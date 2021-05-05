Thousands fail to receive second COVID-19 shot

“Even if they are late for getting their second dose, they should get it when they can,” Winokur said. “The second dose is really important and even delivered late it will really improve the immune response to SARS-CoV-2.”

While the number of Iowans receiving only partial immunization could be worrisome, studies have shown a single dose still can be highly effective.

One dose of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 80% effective in preventing infections, according to a CDC study published in late March. That study analyzed the effectiveness of the vaccines among nearly 4,000 front-line and other essential workers.

However, the vaccine’s effectiveness reached 90% with two doses, the study found.

State officials are hopeful the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will increase the number of doses administered in the state. The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine may be appealing to those who want the convenience of a one-time shot, Ekstrand said.

To break down any potential barriers to obtaining the vaccine, Winokur said Iowans should be allowed to get the second dose wherever they want. If they got their first dose at a local clinic, for example, they should have the ability to go to a different vaccine provider, such as a pharmacy.