Theresa Greenfield stops in Quad-Cities Sunday as Election Day nears

“It’s been an interesting two years,” Darryl Howlett said, recapping the harsh 2018-2019 winter, followed by the 2019 flood and COVID-19 throughout much of 2020.

“But we’re still here, and progressing as a small business.”

One of the issues LaTisha Howlett asked Greenfield about was affordable housing, as residents could have more disposable income if housing was more affordable.

Greenfield proposed having a dedicated U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary of Agriculture for Rural Development, a position which could streamline investments in rural communities.

She stressed she would work with Republicans if elected and that “Washington needs to work more like a small town.”

“I think we’re in the most consequential time, certainly of my life, and COVID has disrupted everything,” Greenfield said.

"We’ve been criss-crossing the state, we’ve done over 350 events so far and we’re stopping in and talking to people and non-profits to understand what’s happening and it’s clear – we need a phase four stimulus package.