WATERLOO — A run of so-called 'swatting' incidents across Iowa on Tuesday morning are bringing out police and anxious parents, including in Waterloo.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens addressed the false reports, which began in Clinton, in a press conference Tuesday morning.
In Waterloo, a 911 call to dispatchers claimed there was a shooting in an East High School classroom. Police arrived at the school and determined there was no gunfire, and the room number given in the call doesn't exist.
Districts with confirmed reports include Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Iowa City, as well as districts in Cerro Gordo, Story and Polk counties.
"At this point in time, we don't believe there are any active threats to any schools in Iowa," Bayens said. "This appears to be an orchestrated swatting incident that is making its way across the state."
Other states have experienced similar coordinated swatting school threats recently.
Initially, officials at Clinton High School posted on Facebook that a 911 call reporting shots fired at Clinton High School prompted students to shelter in place while the police department combed the building.
"There is currently no sign of any shots fired," the officials wrote.
The school canceled classes for the day. Later, officials posted an update that "there is no evidence of any shooting at Clinton High School. Several large schools in eastern Iowa have also received 911 reports of active shooters."
