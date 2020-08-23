Storms, trade wars and COVID: Farmers hit again in Trump Country

Trump, so far, has continued to curry favor with farmers not just on social issues but also with aid. His administration delivered $19 billion to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on agriculture, which came on top of $28 billion in two trade bailouts to make up for farmers’ losses in the tariff dispute with China. Iowa growers could see more aid to help with the storm fallout.

“If you ask most American farmers, they don’t want any help. They just want the market price to support their business,” said corn grower Rockow, who describes himself as a “more of a conservative,” but didn’t want to discuss who he’s voting for.

For farmers like Rockow, the insult to add to the injury of the storm may be that for all their suffering, they may not see much market impact.

Even if this month’s derecho wiped out half of Iowa’s corn crop (a highly unlikely scenario), that would mean a loss of about 1.37 billion bushels. That would be devastating for the state’s farmers, but may not move the needle when it comes to prices because of expectations for a bumper national harvest — currently forecast by the government at a record 15.28 billion.