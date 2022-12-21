 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand

Holiday Travel Weather Minnesota

Travelers walk through the snow into Terminal 1 Wednesday at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis.  

 Alex Kormann, Associated Press

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

Schools will be closed across Northeast Iowa on Thursday and Friday, and many businesses were closed Thursday. Cities across the area declared snow emergenicies, including Waterloo, where a snow emergency is in effect until noon Saturday. Snow routes are in effect. Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets.

With city trucks spreading salt and sand, people are asked to maintain a safe distance of 50 feet from snowplows.

Young Arena will be closed Thursday and Friday to ensure safety for skaters and staff. It has added two public skating sessions from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It will remain closed Christmas Day and reopen Monday.

Northeast Iowa was under a winter storm warning through noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread blowing snow is forecast and travel is not advised as wind-whipped snow will create blizzard or near-blizzard conditions.

Snow was expected overnight with new accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible by Thursday morning. By afternoon, the temperature will fall to around -9 by noon, with wind chill values as low as -35 and a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph with gusts as high as 37 mph. Blowing snow will continue into Thursday night with a low around -11, wind chill values as low as -40 and a west-northwest wind of 25 to 28 mph with gusts as high as 41 mph.

On Friday, it will be partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2 and a west-northwest wind of 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Widespread blowing snow will continue into the early morning hours, with a low around -8.

On Saturday, areas of blowing snow will persist. It will be sunny and cold with a high near 2. Saturday night should be mostly clear with a low around -10.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 7.

The NWS said Wednesday the storm was so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory.

The Federal Aviation Administration said flight delays due to snow and wind gusts were possible in Minneapolis Wednesday. High winds could also delay flights in Chicago and Denver.

Delta, American, United, Frontier, Alaska, Southwest and other airlines were waiving change fees and offering travelers the option of choosing new flights to avoid the bad weather.

Airports said they would work hard to stay open. Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports said they have 350 pieces of equipment and 400,000 gallons of pavement de-icing fluid between them to keep runways and taxiways clear.

Bianca Thrasher-Starobin, a consultant and lobbyist in Atlanta, flew into New York Wednesday morning for an event and planned to fly out the same night.

“I’m trying to get out of this weather. I would have stayed longer but I just can’t take that chance,” she said as she raced through LaGuardia Airport.

Bus and train travelers were also bracing for cancellations and delays.

Greyhound canceled bus service on 25 routes for Wednesday and Thursday, including service from Las Vegas to Denver, Denver to St. Louis and Chicago to Minneapolis, Memphis and Nashville. And Amtrak has cancelled train service from multiple locations, including Seattle, Chicago and New York, over the next several days.

The weather added uncertainty to what was expected to be a busy travel season. Earlier this month, AAA estimated that nearly 113 million people would travel 50 miles from home or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s 4% higher than last year, although still short of the record 119 million in 2019.

Most planned to travel by car. About 6% will travel by air, AAA said. Either way, many travelers found themselves hastily changing their itineraries.

Joel Lustre originally planned to drive from Bloomington, Indiana, to McGregor, Iowa, on Thursday. But he shifted his work schedule, and his wife canceled an appointment so they could leave Wednesday and beat the storm.

In Montana, several ski areas announced closures Wednesday and Thursday due to the extremely cold temperatures and sustained winds. Others scaled back offerings. Schools were also closed due to the cold.

Authorities across the country are worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock – and, if possible, to postpone travel.

INSIDE: The most recent arctic blast, explained. A6

