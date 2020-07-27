Steve King defends Confederate flag as 'symbol of Southern Pride'

Some removals have taken place nationwide. On July 1, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia, the onetime capital of the Confederacy, ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city property.

For King, such steps are misguided, as he has tweeted since mid-June that Black Lives Matter, with the shorthand of BLM, is off the mark with actions.

On June 10, King retweeted a post by Candace Owens, who wrote, “There are millions of black people in America who know #BlackLivesMatter is a terrorist group funded by white Democrats. Educated black Americans want absolutely nothing to do with them, and we will never ever take the knee.”

In a Twitter post last week, King linked to a Reuters story that highlighted President Trump’s position that Confederate flags are a “proud symbol of U.S. South” and denounced Black Lives Matter and Antifa, a political movement comprised of autonomous groups affiliated by their militant opposition to fascism.

“The real Rebels are #antifa and #BLM. My bet is @RealDonaldTrump didn’t have to google ‘southern pride’ and click ‘images’ to confirm his confident and accurate statement,” King said in the tweet.