Stay with winner, Trump Jr. tells Cedar Rapids crowd

That and everything else is on the table in Tuesday’s election, Trump said: First Amendment protection for people who don’t want to toe the “socialist-Marxist” line but want to speak openly about their Christian faith; Second Amendment gun rights; job creation; free enterprise; the Trump tax cuts.

“If we don’t win, you don’t get those things back,” Trump said.

With the audience on his side and more than 780,000 of Iowa’s 2.2 million voters — 35 percent — already having cast ballots, he said the rally was about mobilizing his father’s supporters to make sure their friends vote. That is needed because “we don’t have a mainstream media that will do that,” he said.

Few mentioned COVID-19 other then to defend the president’s early actions, including limits on travel from China. However, the younger Trump said the president’s approach is a “great example that you can get through the crisis without destroying your lives, your livelihoods, your business. The death rate is almost nothing,” he said, because there is more testing being done and more positive cases are being identified in time to be treated.

Carole Harder of Cedar Rapids was among those who didn’t need convincing. She already voted for Trump. However, she’s ready for the campaign to be over.

“I’m tired of the lies — on both sides,” she said. “I want us to get along and be good role models for young people.”

