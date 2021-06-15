State Sen. Hogg won’t seek re-election in 2022

“I have not finalized my plans for the future,” he said in his statement. “This has certainly been a time for reflection about what’s important in life. But I do know I will not be running for reelection in my current Senate district so I am making this announcement today.

“I also know there are other highly qualified people who are interested in running, and I believe it is important to allow candidates to get started,” he added. “I look forward to seeing what new Democratic candidates can do to compete and win across Iowa.”

In an interview Monday, Hogg noted it was 16 years ago this month that he decided to seek the Iowa Senate seat he currently holds.

He declined to comment beyond what was in his written statement, other than to note “it’s kind of sad we don’t have maps yet,” referring to Iowa’s legislative and congressional redistricting process that has been delayed due to COVID-19 issues affecting the 2020 population estimates to be issued by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Iowa’s two Eastern Iowa congressional districts currently are held by Republicans and Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat also will be contested in 2022.