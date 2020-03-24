State panel allows 2nd, 4th district candidates to remain on primary ballots

A state panel that hears objections to candidate filings on Tuesday dismissed all but one complaint on the grounds that candidates, including four 4th District Republicans, had demonstrated “substantial compliance” with requirements for being included on primary election ballots.
The Objections Panel’s dismissal of a challenge to the candidacy of Steve Everly of Knoxville means there will be a five-way race for the Republican nomination in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers southern Iowa and includes Iowa City.
The challenger, Marshan Roth, said by improperly filling out his petitions, Everly may have confused those signing his petitions. An attorney representing Roth said that in a similar case, the panel, as well as a district court and the Iowa Supreme Court, upheld the challenge.
However, the panel of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Attorney General Tom Miller and Auditor Rob Sand rejected the objection.
An objection to the nomination papers filed by 2nd District Democratic candidate Rita Hart was withdrawn before the meeting.
The panel did uphold an objection in the case of Jordan Omstead of Lamoni, who planned to run in the GOP primary against Rep. Joel Fry of Osceola. It was agreed that he was ineligible because he was not a registered Republican.
4TH DISTRICT CHALLENGES: Most of the two-hour telephonic meeting dealt with challenges to U.S. Rep. Steve King and three of his GOP challengers — state Sen. Randy Feenstra, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor — in Iowa’s 4th Congessional District.
Cynthia Hanson of Sioux City said their petitions were invalid because the information about the “circulator” — the person circulating the petitions — was incorrect.
Based on “sweeping reforms” proposed by Pate, she said, the Legislature changed the rules for circulators to provide more oversight and eliminate the potential for fraud and misrepresentation.
“I call on you to take seriously the role you have today of setting precedent as to whether the laws passed by the General Assembly will be enforced,” Hanson said in seeking to have those candidates removed from the primary election ballot. “You alone are charged with determining legislative intent.”
You have free articles remaining.
In several cases, Hanson said, the names of the circulators on the nomination papers were not those of the people who actually gathered the signatures, but campaign staff members. The intent of the Legislature, she said, was for the circulators to verify the signatures.
The panel members, however, agreed with Ryan Koopsman, who represented Feenstra, that “the intent of the Legislature is gauged by what the Legislature said.”
“This panel and Iowa courts have repeatedly held that statutes governing nomination papers should be liberally construed in favor of ballot access,” Koopsman said.
Attorney General Miller agreed that Iowa law doesn’t specifically say that signatures have to be secured in the presence of the circulator. States that want that “requirement of presence” specify it in their laws.
In the end, the panel dismissed the challenges, agreeing with Miller that “consistent with our Pole Star that, when there is doubt, we allow people on the ballot and allow the public to make choices between candidates.”
The panel also disallowed a number of challenges from Hanson regarding duplicate names, incorrect information regarding the office being sought and the date of the primary election.
It also dismissed a challenge based on Feenstra using “Randy” on his filing forms but using “Randall” on a Federal Election Commission form.
Hanson did not indicate whether she would pursue her objections in district court.
Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa
Latest local coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Black Hawk County considers local "shelter-in-place" option if governor fails to act.
Unlike the president, Reynolds said she will not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.
"We are two people who never met, but who are trying our best to make a bad situation better for people."
Waterloo Schools started its "grab-n-go" meal program Monday for children 18 and younger while Cedar Falls Schools is starting its food distribution effort Tuesday.
From garlic to UV lamps to hot baths to nasal sprays, the World Health Organization responds to coronavirus/COVID-19 myths. More info at https…
"We do not, I repeat, we do not want to end up taking people to jail on criminal complaints because of a unwillingness to follow the governor's proclamation," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Emergency policy suspension allows Waterloo Schools staff continue being paid during COVID-19 shutdown
Waterloo Community Schools' employees will still be paid while classes are not in session due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Board of Education approved policy suspension.
None of the new cases are in Black Hawk County.
Residents can use the online form to report credit card fraud, harassment, theft, lost property and minor vehicle accidents on private property or request extra patrols.
Authorities are warning residents to be caution of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedar Valley art centers, museums and libraries going virtual as COVID-19 precautions close buildings
"We pretty much were scrambling to come up with new plans," said Rebekah Hosford, youth services librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Tama County reported 3 new cases
Local church leaders are using use technology and social media platforms to serve the spiritual needs of their congregations while their churches remain closed to the public.
Curbside service at Den Herder Veterinary Hospital has been put into place to safeguard the health of pet owners, veterinarians and staff while continuing to treat pets.
While the Iowa Department of Education is not requiring public school districts to participate in online educational programs or any other services while school is closed, public districts may choose to use online learning options.
Vegetable gardening is about sustainability and self-reliance, and it’s a worthwhile hobby. Perhaps that's why the idea of victory gardens is being revived — again.
As schools close for weeks and more people work remotely to protect against the spread of COVID-19, other kinds of risks may be rising for some of the most vulnerable in society.
The state announced Saturday that there are now 68 positive cases in Iowa. Fayette County also has its first case.
The city of Cedar Falls is relaxing parking requirements in its downtown and College Hill business districts as fewer people shop due to COVID-19 concerns.
A lot of people are out of work for the first time due to COVID-19. If that's you, here's how to file for unemployment in Iowa.
The special election for an at-large City Council seat has been rescheduled to July 7 by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate as the community deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waterloo City Council members approved an ordinance allowing Mayor Quentin Hart to declare a civil emergency due to the coronavirus. Hart then did exactly that.
Black Hawk County health officials explain why everybody can't get a coronavirus test.
Do you have a car and a willingness to help seniors stay healthy and fed during the COVID-19 crisis? Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels.
Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents declared a state of emergency.
Iowa Department of Health spokesperson Amy McCoy told The Courier on Wednesday the case is a person over 81 years of age.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will expand the role and abilities of physician assistants in Iowa, her office announced Wednesday.
The Black Hawk County Jail announced Wednesday it was allowing two free phone calls per inmate per week after it suspended all visitors to the facility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATERLOO — The beer wasn’t green, but it was ready to flow at the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Jameson’s Public House on Tuesday.
Coronavirus forces postponement of elective surgeries, procedures at MercyOne; UnityPoint restricts visitors
Elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing were being postponed at MercyOne's Waterloo and Cedar Falls medical centers until further notice, hospital officials announced Tuesday.
"We're not just going to test everybody," said Black Hawk County's public health director. "(People) might make assumptions. But the symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to other respiratory illnesses."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!