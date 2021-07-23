State epidemiologist talks COVID vaccine, demands of public health, Test Iowa closings and more

Pedati: “So there is still a card under the positive case analysis page that says the number of long-term care facilities, so this is pretty similar. But I will absolutely say, I think I’ve said a million times, and I mean it, if things change, we’ll adjust, you know. If there’s a reason to change what we’re doing or how frequently or that sort of thing, we absolutely will make those changes.”

Pedati: “No. I have several calls a week with other partners, other states, other federal partners. I know that the director does as well, and many others throughout the department. We absolutely keep an eye on what’s going on. And not just not just with our neighbors. And not even just nationally. This pandemic truly was a representation of the way that the global community is impacted together. And as long as there are challenges in other places, there’s always going to need to be readiness and capacity for us, because of how people move and travel and all of those good things. I guess what I’m getting at here is it’s absolutely something we want to keep an eye on. We look at several things. One of the really important things lately is keeping an eye on our healthcare capacity. But, and I don’t mean to sound like a broken record, the best thing anybody can do at this point is get vaccinated. That’s the thing that, you know, that’s the public health control measure.”