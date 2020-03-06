Senators urge changes to reduce Missouri River flooding

“As evidenced by the recurring flooding in the lower basin, the current approach is not working. At the federal level, we need to work toward a long-term solution to our region’s flood control challenges,” Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said

The Missouri is the longest river in North America, running from Montana through the Dakotas and touching Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas before cutting across Missouri and entering the Mississippi River at St. Louis. The Corps manages the river’s flow using six dams and reservoirs in Montana and the Dakotas.

Strengthening flood protections is popular in states that have endured flooding, but the idea may not be as popular with supporters of other approved uses of the river, such as recreation and protecting endangered species.

While the downstream states are pushing for more flood control efforts and having more water released from the reservoirs earlier in the year to prevent summer flooding, upstream states have been concerned about effects on wildlife and recreation especially during drought years.

Environmental groups that have pushed for greater protections for endangered species and habitat along the river might also oppose the push for more flood control.