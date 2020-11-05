 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remains in submerged car those of man missing since 2013
0 comments

Remains in submerged car those of man missing since 2013

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ethan Kazmerzak

Ethan Kazmerzak 

 Submitted photo

HAMPTON — Human remains found inside a submerged car have been identified as an Iowa man who went missing more than seven years ago.

The Des Moines Register reported Thursday that the remains found in water near the town of Hampton were those of 22-year-old Ethan Kazmerzak. He was last seen on Sept. 15, 2013. Kazmerzak’s car was found Oct. 26 by a dive team.

Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd said details about how the vehicle and Kazmerzak ended up in the water will be released after the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office concludes its investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News