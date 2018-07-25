WATERLOO — Quadriplegic Steve Van Deest of Waterloo rode on RAGBRAI for 13 years straight starting in 1996. He died in September, and RAGBRAI’s Thursday ride is in his memory.
It’s rare for the ride across Iowa to dedicate a day to a specific individual, but Van Deest was RAGBRAI royalty, according to T.J. Juskiewicz, the ride’s director.
“Steve was one of those people that every time you went people just cheered him,” Juskiewicz said. “That’s the kind of stuff that makes RAGBRAI special.”
Van Deest was injured in a car crash in 1980 at the age of 19, according to Courier files. But despite losing the use of his legs and having only limited use of his upper body, at age 34 he began making the marathon bike trip annually with his sister, Carla Leyen, on a special tandem bicycle. The modified three-wheeler allowed him to pedal with his hands.
Carol Hoeweler, Van Deest’s mother, had been involved with RAGBRAI as a support driver when he got the bicycling bug.
“I always thought it would be nice if Steve could be involved, and he found his way himself,” Hoeweler said. “If he thinks he can do it he does it. He’s that type of guy he doesn’t like to sit and have people wait on him.”
“It’s been a family affair,” Hoeweler said. “It takes a village to do whatever, and we were the village.”
This year marked the death of several RAGBRAI regulars, Juskiewicz said, but Van Deest was his favorite. They met during Juskiewicz’s first year on RAGBRAI.
“He was such an inspiration with his injuries to go out there and ride with his sister,” Juskiewicz said.
Juskiewicz was invited to speak at Van Deest’s funeral.
“It was probably the hardest talk I’ve ever given in my entire life,” he said. “He meant a lot to me.”
Van Deest was a celebrity among the RAGBRAI regulars.
“I’m glad I got to know Steve over those years,” he said. “I know he’s looking down on us this week with a big smile on his face.”
The ride honoring Van Deest is 68.6 miles from Newton to Sigourney.
