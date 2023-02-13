WATERLOO – Girl Scouts welcomed a gift of $20,000 from R.J. McElroy Trust to support staff-led outreach programs for Girl Scouts in Black Hawk County.

“We are beyond grateful to the R.J. McElroy Trust,” says Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “We depend on gifts like this from our community to ensure all girls get to be Girl Scouts.”

The Girl Scout staff-led program is offered to girls in schools or partner sites where there are many obstacles to becoming a Girl Scout. It is a program designed to remove barriers preventing a girl from joining, such as securing volunteers, paying the $25 membership fee, transportation, etc. Girl Scouts provides paid staff to deliver the program right in the school or partner site during or after the school day.

To create kind, confident, and competent leaders, the Girl Scout program centers around the outdoors, STEM, life skills, and entrepreneurship. Activities for Girl Scouts are fun and research-backed, with each badge, field trip, and event building independence, creativity, and resilience.