Puppy rescued with collar embedded in neck

DES MOINES -- When an Animal Rescue League of Iowa Animal Control Services officer responded to a call about a puppy in distress, she came across a dire situation: the young puppy’s collar was deeply embedded in her neck, nearly killing her.

The person responsible for Junie had never adjusted her collar as she grew, leaving it to dig deep into her neck like a vise, causing severe infection and unimaginable pain, according to an ARL news release.

The situation was critical, and the ARL officer rushed the puppy to the ARL’s emergency care team. Within minutes of her arrival she was in the ARL Miracle Medical Ward and under anesthesia. Junei's collar was cut off to reveal a "horrific" gaping wound less than a half inch away from the puppy's jugular vein.

"If she hadn’t been rescued, she most certainly would have died," the release said.

The dog's neck and face were swollen, and the smell of infection was "overpowering," ARL officials said. The puppy will likely need further surgery.

Those wishing to donate to Junie's medical care may do so at https://bit.ly/3uHI9B8 or by mail to Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd St., IA 50313.

