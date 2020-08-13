Pence visits Iowa; he's 'taken aback' by storm damage

DES MOINES — Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday visited a state reeling from a series of blows, the most recent a devastating storm that flattened trees, buildings and 10 million acres of corn across a wide swath of Iowa.
The vice president came to rally voters in a state President Donald Trump won easily in 2016 but now is seen as competitive. Conditions in 2020 are quite different after this week's derecho, the coronavirus pandemic and economic pain caused by Trump’s trade war with China.
It was Pence’s third trip to the state since May, underscoring its importance to the Trump campaign in the race against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The vice president’s visit comes on the heels of one of the most disastrous weather events in Iowa history. The storm, with 100 mile-per-hour winds, left three Iowans dead and scores injured, damaged millions of acres of corn and soybeans and left hundreds of thousands without power.
The event was scheduled before the storm, and Pence didn't visit any damaged farms but did meet with farmers as he launched a “Farmers & Ranchers for Trump” coalition at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. He pledged federal support for the state as it recovers, but offered no specifics.
The vice president said he was “taken aback to hear the magnitude of this storm and this impact.” He said he met with families who lost crops.
“We are going to stay with you, and we will work with your governor, and your senators to make sure that we bring Iowa all the way back,” Pence said at the fairgrounds.
Estimates are early, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday, but about 10 million of the state’s 23 million acres of corn and soybean crops were affected, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture. About 90% of crops in Iowa are covered by insurance.
A small protest gathered outside the fairgrounds centered around Pence’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Pence leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Protesters said under Pence’s leadership, almost 1,000 Iowans have died of COVID-19. Protesters placed headstones and wooden crosses along the street to represent Iowans killed during the pandemic.
The vice president also traveled to Living History Farms in Urbandale to launch the “Fight for America” campaign. He then attended the Iowa GOP’s Stars and Stripes Summer Dinner in West Des Moines before heading back to Washington.
