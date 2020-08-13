Pence visits Iowa; he's 'taken aback' by storm damage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday visited a state reeling from a series of blows, the most recent a devastating storm that flattened trees, buildings and 10 million acres of corn across a wide swath of Iowa.

The vice president came to rally voters in a state President Donald Trump won easily in 2016 but now is seen as competitive. Conditions in 2020 are quite different after this week's derecho, the coronavirus pandemic and economic pain caused by Trump’s trade war with China.

It was Pence’s third trip to the state since May, underscoring its importance to the Trump campaign in the race against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The vice president’s visit comes on the heels of one of the most disastrous weather events in Iowa history. The storm, with 100 mile-per-hour winds, left three Iowans dead and scores injured, damaged millions of acres of corn and soybeans and left hundreds of thousands without power.

The event was scheduled before the storm, and Pence didn't visit any damaged farms but did meet with farmers as he launched a “Farmers & Ranchers for Trump” coalition at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. He pledged federal support for the state as it recovers, but offered no specifics.