MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT — The oldest cultural event in Iowa was celebrated by the Meskwaki Tribe from Thursday through Sunday. The 104th Annual Meskwaki Powwow was celebrated in Tama at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds.
“It’s an ancient event in a modern sense just like with us, we’re an ancient people living in a modern world,” said Jonathan Buffalo the tribe’s historic preservation director.
The Meskwaki celebrated their history and culture all four days in an atmosphere that was part cultural moment and part festival.
The event featured members of the tribe coming together to dance, sing and listen to the music of their people.
The event’s title is a bit puzzling because the Meskwaki have held their powwow for centuries before they even came to Iowa. It was more than 104 years ago that members of the public were invited to observe.
The date is set from when the Meskwaki started calling it a powwow, not from when they started gathering.
“We’re a very ancient people on this continent,” said Bufflao.
Since the tribe has had agriculture it’s done the Green Corn Dance around late August and early September, Buffalo said.
“We come to Iowa. We purchase land in Tama County. We still do the Green Corn Dance,” Buffalo said. “In 1901 we had a small pox epidemic.”
After the epidemic passed, the government forced the tribe to live apart and not in a village setting, Buffalo said.
“So people farm independently,” Buffalo said. “Before that the village planted their crops, everybody planted, everybody harvested, but after we became individual families, families determined when to plant and when to harvest.”
Despite that, the people still needed a tribal gathering.
“We started gathering at the old village site, then we had Green Corn Dance without the harvest,” he said. “By 1905 people going down the old Lincoln Highway ... got curious and they stopped and watched us.”
The Meskwaki decided to make it into an event and charge a nickel.
“Once you charge people, you kind of feel responsible,” Buffalo said.
Different names were tried —- including field days and Meskwaki Fair — but none were a good fit. Eventually, powwow was chosen because of how universally accepted it was for what they were doing.
“Our traditional word for powwow is powwaw,” Buffalo said. “That’s how we pronounce it.”
The event isn’t a re-enactment, Buffalo said.
“Every powwow is an event in itself in time and space,” Buffalo said. “Once that powwow is done, it’s gone.”
The idea of the powwow is similar every year, but it changes, with different people in different roles.
“If you didn’t come to this powwow, this powwow is not coming back because this evening, it’s history,” Buffalo said. “Next year it will basically be the same, but maybe a little bit different.”
The gathering and the dance haven’t changed in centuries; modern technologies and advances are used, but the idea remains the same.
“When we were kids for the sound system and for the electricity they used a generator, so there was a pa pa pa in the background,” Buffalo said. “When my wife and I go to work in the morning, we drive in our car and go to work we don’t saddle the horse, because we’re modern people, and at the same time we’re ancient.”
Each day of the event honors a different group of people, on the first day children are honored, the next day senior citizens and Saturday honors veterans.
On Sunday the powwow honored and remembered murdered and missing indigenous women.
The color red was worn by members of the crowd, dancers and musicians as part of the remembrance.
“Even if the public didn’t come, we would still put on the powwow as our own celebration,” said Quincy Grittmann, one of the organizers.
The public is encouraged to come, Grittmann said.
The Meskwaki can claim the oldest cultural event, but they’re not alone, Buffalo said. The powwow follows suit with other gatherings around Iowa, like Oktoberfest.
“We want them to come, we invite them, its open for them,” Grittmann said. “It’s the one time during the year when they’re able to come and view what we do.”
