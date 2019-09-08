They stop short of saying it’s make or break for them in the Iowa caucuses, but a pair of Midwestern Democrats is hardly downplaying the importance of a strong finish in the first-in-the-nation state.
“Iowa is vital,” South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently said. “Coming from the Midwest, this is a place that rhymes with a lot of my experiences back home.”
Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, sometimes referred to as the “senator from next door,” emphasizes her Midwest bona fides and the need for Democrats not to overlook voters in “flyover country”
But Klobuchar is quick to add she’s running a national — not just Iowa — campaign.
“I’m going to continue to go across the country because I think it is very important that you don’t just focus on one state,” Klobuchar said and ticked off a list of states she’s visited.
Buttigieg is opening 20 field offices before the end of September and will have nearly 100 full-time staffers on the ground in Iowa.
Buttigieg believes his Midwest background, his age — 37 — and military experience will help him connect with a wide range of caucusgoers.
Klobuchar acknowledges she’s “not at the head of the pack, but the fact is I’m ahead of a lot of other people based on hard work and grit.”
Doing well in Iowa is important because “it will be quickly pointed out by opponents and the media if a Midwestern candidate doesn’t do well in the Midwest,” said University of Iowa political scientist Tim Hagle. “Being from neighboring Minnesota, if (Klobuchar) doesn’t do well in Iowa, she likely has little chance as the race moves to New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.”
As Midwesterners, Klobuchar and Buttigieg might have an advantage in Iowa because they can “speak to a variety of issues that resonate in similar states, not least of which are those dealing with agriculture,” Hagle said.
