Man arrested after puppy found with collar embedded in neck

DES MOINES -- A Des Moines Man has been arrested after rescuers discovered a puppy with a collar embedded deep in its neck.

Jeremy Bronigan was arrested and charged Thursday with one count of animal neglect, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. He is currently in Polk County Jail with a $300 bond.

When an Animal Rescue League of Iowa Animal Control Services officer responded to a call about a puppy in distress, she came across a dire situation: the young puppy’s collar was deeply embedded in her neck, nearly killing her.

Junie's collar had never been adjusted as she grew, leaving it to dig deep into her neck, causing severe infection and pain, according to an ARL news release.

The situation was critical, and the ARL officer rushed the puppy to the ARL’s emergency care team. Within minutes of her arrival she was in the ARL Miracle Medical Ward and under anesthesia. Junie's collar was cut off to reveal a "horrific" gaping wound less than a half inch away from the puppy's jugular vein.

"If she hadn’t been rescued, she most certainly would have died," the release said.

The dog's neck and face were swollen, and the smell of infection was "overpowering," ARL officials said. The puppy will likely need further surgery.