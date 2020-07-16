'Magic School Bus' author Joanna Cole dies in Sioux City

"It's wonderful to know that's her legacy and to have grown up with all that writing in the house," Rachel Cole said. "Science writing and writing for kids were just a joy for her."

Rachel Cole said her mother and father were homebodies who enjoyed watching sunsets from their home in Whispering Creek and being involved with anything involving their grandchildren. Phil Cole moved to Holy Spirit Retirement Home three years after they moved to Sioux City, and Joanna moved there about a year ago, her daughter said.

Though semi-retired, Cole had recently completed "The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution" with longtime illustrator Bruce Degen. The book is scheduled to come out next spring. She had begun research on one more book, Rachel Cole said, but had not yet begun to write it.