Judge’s actions in Cricket Hollow Zoo case are the focus of appeal

MANCHESTER -- The Iowa Court of Appeals will hear arguments next month as to the fairness of a judge who shut down eastern Iowa’s Cricket Hollow Zoo after citing “deplorable” conditions at the roadside attraction.

The two owners of the now-shuttered zoo, Pamela and Thomas Sellner of Manchester, are appealing a 2019 court ruling declaring the zoo to be a public nuisance. The Iowa Court of Appeals has indicated it will hear arguments in the case on June 22.

In briefs filed with the court, attorneys for the Sellners have argued that the trial judge, Monica Zrinyi Wittig, “took an advocacy role” on the side of the animal rights’ groups that had sued to close the zoo by “praising” the groups’ witnesses and “criticizing and arguing with” the Sellners and their witnesses.

In their appeal, the Sellners cite comments made to their attorney by Judge Wittig shortly after all of the parties visited the zoo on the first day of trial.