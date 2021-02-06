Iowans wager record $149.5 million on sports in January

DES MOINES — Iowa gamblers were all in on sports wagers in January, driving betting activity to a monthly record $149.5 million.

With college and professional football in full swing and Iowa sportsbooks flourishing, “it truly was an unbelievable month for sports wagering,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the state Racing and Gaming Commission.

Legal sports wagering in Iowa topped the $100 million plateau in January for the second straight month, and It was the fourth month in a row for record-setting growth.

Industry officials expect betting activity will continue to grow with Sunday’s Super Bowl and the NCAA “March Madness” basketball tournament on the horizon.

“January was the first test of an unshackled market, but it didn’t take long to realize just how much Iowa’s sportsbooks have been held back by the state’s in-person registration requirements,” said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for PlayIA.com, which tracks regulated online and retail gaming in the state.

“These will be an exciting next few months in the market, with some of the biggest sports-betting holidays — namely the Super Bowl and March Madness — buoying what should be rapid expansion,” Gouker added. “This is a whole new era in Iowa sports betting.”