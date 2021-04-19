Iowan fired for ‘Millions of Dead Cops’ Facebook post; police officer fired for use of racial epithet

Administrative Law Judge Beth Scheetz ruled recently that Creach is entitled to the benefits. She noted that Linder Tire Service did not connect Creach’s online activity to his workplace duties other than to point out that he had listed his employer on his Facebook page.

Creach’s conduct had “no financial impact on the company,” and while his posts triggered complaints, the company was unable to show any harm to its interests, Scheetz found. Also, Scheetz noted, the company handbook did not make any reference to off-duty conduct, and there was no evidence to suggest Creach intended to harm the company.

Among the other Iowans whose requests for unemployment benefits were recently decided is Thomas Allen, who worked as a police officer for the city of Marion since 2015 until his dismissal last November.

State records indicate the city gave Allen the choice to either resign or be fired after alleging that during a training course, Allen had used the term “n—– rigging” as it related to adjustments he made to his holster.

Allen allegedly admitted using the term and apologized for his conduct, but was terminated due to the city’s zero-tolerance policy for such language.