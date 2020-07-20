Iowa traffic deaths near historic lows

The number of total vehicle crashes per month was down strikingly since COVID-19 first was confirmed March 8 in Iowa.

State records show 2,954 crashes took place in March, compared with 4,031 the year before. By April, the gap was 1,667 lower and 1,563 in May. But June’s 3,790 collisions was down less — by 864 — compared with June 2019’s total of 4,604.

Jeff Von Brown, team leader of modeling, forecasting and telemetrics in the Iowa DOT’s systems planning bureau, said “we’re definitely seeing a reduction in traffic” since mid-March compared to last year, with a 60 percent drop during the Easter Sunday season due in part to the combination of inclement weather and COVID-19 concerns.

“Since that low point, we’ve slowly crept our way back up,” he said. “We’ve been sitting at about 15 to 20 percent fewer vehicles on the road for the past four or five weeks or so. There’s a lasting reduction. When will we get back to normal and maybe even positive? It’s hard to tell. We’re still in a very unclear situation with the pandemic itself, as well as life has changed for a lot of people — working from home and how people feel comfortable about going out.”