Iowa teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student

RIVERSIDE – A teacher at Highland High School in rural Riverside has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony, after allegedly having sexually assaulted an underage student from the district.

Justin David Rapier, 41, of Marion, a language arts teacher with the Highland district, was arrested Thursday. According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a possible case of sexual abuse involving a child was reported Monday.

During the investigation, it was determined that the sexual abuse involved a minor female student at Highland High School, 1715 Vine Avenue, Riverside. Rapier was a teacher at the school and the complaint and affidavit state he sexually abused the student while she attended school there.

If convicted, Rapier could face up to five years in prison.

In July 2021, Rapier was featured on iowahealthieststate.com as part of the Make It OK campaign, where he discussed his experiences with borderline personality disorder. The feature can be seen at iowahealthieststate.com/blog/make-it-ok/justin-rapier-borderline-personality-disorder/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0