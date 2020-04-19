Iowa Soybean Association, NRCS and partners announce $25.8M collaboration to enhance conservation in North Raccoon Watershed

Partner contributions totaling $16 million will support additional conservation practice implementation, program administration, communication and monitoring.

NRCS Chief Matthew Lohr says the innovative program deploys conservation practices and systems through collaboration and aligning resources toward a common goal.

“We’re excited to be engaging agricultural producers and our partners to implement conservation practices and systems generating positive environmental outcomes for farmers as well as downstream water and recreational users,” Lohr says. “In doing so, we’ll make an impact for natural resource conservation that could never have been realized on our own.”

The NRCS is investing $206 million in 48 partner-driven conservation projects across 29 states through its Regional Conservation Partnership Program. Partners, like those involved in the North Raccoon Watershed, are making nearly $300 million in contributions.

“To implement the number of practices involving the number of acres needed to make an impact, resources and partners must be aligned and leveraged,” Wolf says. “This project does both.”

The project’s goals are ambitious, as are the expected outcomes.