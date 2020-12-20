Iowa Mourns: Larry Dewell was all about family and farming

He would watch both at the same time in his latter years, Vicki said.

Nonie got to visit him in hospice care in his final days, sneaking in a hand-holding session while wearing PPE.

It had saddened her in March when she learned she could not visit him at the nursing home due to COVID-19 precautions. Nonie would walk a block to the nursing home daily for eight months, only to be able to look at him through a window.

In his final days, after a consultation with the doctor, Larry was moved to hospice, where his wife could spend time with him.

“So we moved him to hospice and she was in there three days and we were able to have two people at a time up there seeing him,” Vicki said. “But we had to gown up and wear the gloves and all of that. That was one of our big concerns. We didn’t want to put (mom) at risk to take him in there to see her. She actually stayed with him 24 hours a day the last three days.”

Nonie held his hand in the final days in hospice.