Iowa jobless numbers unchanged in August

Overall, leisure and hospitality lost the most jobs in August with 4,700 — a decline that was the first since December but smaller than the large gain posted in July of 5,900.

“The drop may be early evidence of establishments’ continuing apprehension to becoming fully staffed, particularly as colder weather draws near,” according to a department news release. “Even with the drop, this sector has added 12,600 jobs in 2021.”

Manufacturing lost 1,600 jobs, mostly within durable goods factories.

Health care and social assistance gained 600 jobs following an increase of 1,100 in July — a sector that IWD noted sector previously had not added jobs since December.

Wholesale trade also gained 600 jobs and has improved by 1,600 jobs over the prior three months.

For the year, Iowa establishments have added 37,400 jobs compared to the same period one year ago — a 2.5 percent increase that was led by 13,700 additional hires in the leisure and hospitality sector, especially among accommodations and food services year over year.

Manufacturing added 8,100 jobs over the past 12 months, with durable goods factories responsible for 4,500 jobs gained, while professional and business services were up 3,800 jobs due primarily to hiring in administrative and support services, the department reported.

