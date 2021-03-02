Iowa House panel backs elimination of gun permits

DES MOINES — Legislation to ease some gun restrictions and make Iowa the 19th state to adopt a permitless constitutional carry approach drew cheers Monday from advocates as striking a blow for freedom, while critics called it an effort to unravel Iowa’s gun safety laws.
House Study Bill 254, which cleared a House Public Safety subcommittee by a 2-1 vote, would eliminate the need for Iowans age 21 or older to obtain a government permit to acquire or carry a firearm.
Other provisions would allow law enforcement and reserve officers to carry firearms on school grounds regardless of whether they were on duty; bar landlords of government-assisted housing from banning firearms; and create a Department of Public Safety database of state-approved organizations to train Iowans seeking to carry a handgun.
“We’re not plotting new ground here,” said subcommittee chairman Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison. “This is not some revolutionary thing here. Eighteen states already have constitutional carry or permitless carry.”
However, opponents charged the “gun lobby” at the Iowa Capitol was pushing a “radical and dangerous” bill that would threaten public safety by repealing Iowa’s law requiring background checks on handgun sales and Iowa’s law requiring a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.
Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said Iowans strongly support the current gun-safety system, which contributes to relatively low crime rate.
“Why mess with a good thing?” she asked, declining to support changes that seem to back a notion that constitutional gun rights are unlimited.
“We have a lot of controversial bills that are affecting Iowa’s image right now, hurting our business and workforce recruitment,” said Wessel-Kroeschell.
“Repealing Iowa’s bedrock public safety laws, such as the background check law and the permitting requirement for carrying a concealed gun, is extreme and it’s unpopular and it threatens public safety.”
However, Holt rebutted the claim HSB254 eliminates background checks, saying gun owners still will undergo FBI background checks that likely would strengthen safety checks.