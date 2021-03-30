Iowa House approves bills to facilitate broadband, cryptocurrency

Like most other local government records, contracts with and reimbursement for lobbyists will be public records under the bill.

“A difference which makes no difference is no difference,” said Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames, a former Iowa City mayor, citing a phrase coined by philosopher Alfred Korzybski that was quoted in “Star Trek,” which is set in 2255.

Since nearly everything in the bill already is in Iowa Code, “I’m trying to see what difference this bill will make,” Wilburn said.

Bill manager Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, replied in kind, quoting “Star Trek” character Spock that “the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

“This bill is built to address the needs of the 3.5 million Iowans as opposed the needs of the few and, occasionally, the one in the lobby,” he said.

Continuing in the “Star Trek” vein, Jacobsen said that in his five years in the House, his “mission has been to explore government operations to seek out new data and new information to boldly go where no oversight has gone before in my trek for transparency.”

It was approved 91-3, with Democratic Reps. Dave Jacoby of Coralville, Kirsten Running-Marquardt of Cedar Rapids and Chuck Isenhart of Dubuque voting “no.”