Iowa extends deadline for individual income taxes

DES MOINES — Iowans who have not yet filed their 2020 individual state income taxes now will have more time.

The Iowa Department of Revenue announced Monday it has extended the filing and payment deadline to June 1 for 2020 individual returns and first-quarter estimated income tax payments for individuals.

In issuing the order, Director of Revenue Kraig Paulsen said the state’s economy is showing good strength and the filing extension is an appropriate step to help Iowans whose lives have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s extension comes after the U.S. Treasury also lengthened the time for individuals to file their federal taxes — although those are due May 17, sooner than Iowa’s new deadline.

Specifically, Monday’s order allows Iowa residents or non-resident individuals required to file Iowa returns an extension for filing the IA 1040 Individual Income Tax Return and supporting forms and schedules, and any associated tax payments, including quarterly estimated income tax payments that would usually be due April 30.

The state’s later deadline does not include business filers or other tax types for individuals.