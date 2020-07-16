Iowa drug kingpin's execution today

Mark Bennett, the federal judge who oversaw Honken's trial, said he generally opposes the death penalty, but that if anyone deserved to be executed, it was Honken. He said Honken's crimes were reprehensible and that Honken had a fair legal process, including talented lawyers who "did an outstanding job with virtually nothing to work with."

"I am not going to lose any sleep if he is executed," said Bennett, who has since retired from the bench. "Normally I would, but the evidence was so overwhelming."

Honken grew up in the northern Iowa town of Britt as the bright but devious son of an alcoholic father who was convicted of robbing banks.

Honken was dealing marijuana and cocaine by the early 1990s, and he began cooking meth after studying chemistry at a community college. He and a friend moved to Arizona to produce the drug in the hopes of getting rich, and they distributed their product through two dealers based in Mason City, Iowa.

Nicholson, who was one of the dealers, began cooperating with investigators in 1993 after coming under suspicion. Honken was arrested and indicted for conspiring to manufacture meth after Nicholson secretly recorded Honken and testified before a grand jury.