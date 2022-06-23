Iowa Democrats make final plea for early caucuses ahead of DNC's September vote

Iowa Democrats argued Thursday that the state offers a path to victory for long-shot candidates and opportunities for meaningful conversations with rural Americans from every walk of life as they made their pitch to hold on to their place at the front of the party’s presidential nominating calendar.

State party officials presented proposed changes for caucuses to the Democratic National Committee’s Rules & Bylaws Committee in Washington in an effort to hold onto their first-in-the-nation status.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn told committee members Iowa presents a “unique opportunity” for presidential candidates to connect with voters distributed across urban, rural and suburban areas in a “presidential swing state” where a majority of congressional districts are competitive.

“A robust Democratic nomination process in the state introduces voters to candidates and surrogates early, and the organizations they help build in Iowa keep us competitive in the general election,” Wilburn said.

Iowa is among 16 states and Puerto Rico vying to be included in Democrats’ early presidential nominating window ahead of Super Tuesday in early March 2024.

The DNC rules committee voted in April to reopen the presidential nominating window, forcing all interested states — including the current early-nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — to apply for a spot.

The move came after the current lineup of early-nominating states — led by the largely rural and predominantly white states of Iowa and New Hampshire — came under increasing fire for a lack of diversity that many Democrats say doesn’t represent the party’s true strength. And it follows a chaotic 2020 caucus night for Iowa Democrats when a smartphone app — meant to make reporting results easier — failed. As a result, the official Democratic caucus results were not reported for several weeks.

Iowa Democratic Party officials touted the state’s pockets of diversity and argued Iowa serves as an inexpensive and accessible playing field for lesser-known candidates to establish themselves.

“There are diverse communities living, thriving and dealing with complex political issues in both urban and rural areas of Iowa,” Wilburn said. Party officials played a video of Black, brown and LGBTQ candidates and party leaders talking about their caucus experience and the importance of the Iowa caucuses.

Iowa is the sixth-least diverse state in the country.

Scott Brennan, a former Iowa Democratic Party chair and the only Iowan on the DNC Rules & Bylaws Committee, argued Iowa still represents a an important demographic.

“One of the forms of diversity that Iowa brings, frankly, is the rural working-class diversity. And it’s a group of folks Democrats have forgotten how to talk to,” he said ahead of Thursday’s presentation. “ … And if we can’t figure that out, under the Electoral College system, we’ll be doomed to win popular votes and lose the Electoral College. And that’s criminal, and that’s on us if we can’t figure that out.”

National Democrats, too, have complained the party caucuses — compared with state primaries — are too opaque and inaccessible, requiring in-person attendance that can make them difficult for Iowans who work late shifts, lack access to child care or transportation or have health or mobility problems.

To make their caucuses more accessible, Iowa Democrats proposed eliminating the requirement for in-person attendance and are reorganizing the caucus practice of identifying candidates’ “viability” over multiple rounds.

Under the proposed changes, an Iowa Democrat would request a presidential preference card in the mail and would have 14 to 28 days to either mail it back or return it in person caucus night.

On caucus night, the Iowa Democratic Party would report the results publicly.

The caucuses themselves would focus primarily on conducting party business, such as electing delegates.

The state party also would contract with either a DNC-approved election vendor or with a county auditor or the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office to ensure a fair and trustworthy process.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0