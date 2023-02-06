NORTH LIBERTY -- For the second year in a row, GreenState Credit Union, with locations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, has been recognized as top employer in the nation for the Top Workplaces USA award. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. GreenState landed at No. 5 this year among all employers in the 500-999 employee size.

GreenState is Iowa’s largest credit union and one of the top financial institutions in the United States for returning profits to members in the form of better rates and lower fees. They also recently received No. 1 Top Workplace Award for businesses in Iowa. GreenState serves more than 400,000 members with 33 office locations in Iowa and Illinois. Membership is open to anyone living or working in Iowa as well as select counties in Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Grout Museum's Norris Corson Family Planetarium Planetarium 1 Planetarium 2 Planetarium 6 Planetarium 3 Planetarium 8 Planetarium 4 Planetarium 5 Planetarium 7