Greenfield, Ernst trade shots as final week begins

The candidates in Iowa’s crucial and competitive U.S. Senate race were on the move Tuesday as they kicked off the final-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election.

Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield embarked upon a statewide bus tour that will continue to Election Day, and Republican incumbent Joni Ernst was on her way to Omaha, Neb. — just across the river from western Iowa — where she was scheduled to appear at a campaign event with President Donald Trump.

Ernst and Greenfield are locked in a close race, according to polling data. The most recent polls on the race have showed a virtual toss-up.

Greenfield spoke with reporters Tuesday morning in Des Moines before hopping on her campaign bus; she was scheduled to make stops Tuesday in Marshalltown, Clear Lake, Ames, and Rippey. The tour will continue up to Election Day, her campaign said.

“We’re going to continue to do what we’ve been doing from Day 1, which is go out there, reach out to Iowans, ask for and earn every single vote in our effort to take back this seat,” Greenfield said. “We’ve done over 350 events so far around the state, and we’re going to keep traveling and keep earning every vote.”