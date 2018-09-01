CEDAR FALLS – The 18-to-35 age bracket isn’t great about voting, but NextGen America is hoping for a change.
“Once you vote once, you’re not going to stop,” said NextGen American Cedar Falls Organizer Sam Blatt. “We’re the largest voting block right now.”
Organizers at the University of Northern Iowa and 32 other Iowa campuses are working to get as many students as possible registered to vote in November.
To help get the word out, organizers put on Votechella on Friday, a free concert on the Maucker Union rooftop.
More than 95 people gathered to listen to music and play games.
The event also celebrated NextGen “registering thousands of excited voters around our state,” Blatt said.
So far, more than 5,800 voters have been registered on Iowa campuses since Aug. 1 and more than 9,200 so far this year.
Almost 1,000 voters have been registered on the UNI campus, Blatt said.
And it’s only the beginning as far Blatt is concerned.
Haley Hager, the Next Gen director for Iowa, attended the event.
“This year more than ever, students and young people are energized like never before,” Hager said. “I’ve been campus organizing since 2014 and this year is so different than any other year.”
Hager said she’s never seen the type of energy she’s seen this year.
“After the 2016 election a lot of young people realized that there is a lot of power in voting,” Hager said.
This is the biggest youth turnout effort ever in Iowa, Hager said.
“It’s unprecedented,” Hager said. “We’re going to those small liberal arts colleges, and we are going to community colleges that have never been talked to before.”
NextGen America is training volunteers in Iowa for every election cycle in the future, Hager said. “Voting is a habit.”
“We’re going to keep moving forward and keep pushing hard through September and October,” Blatt said. “We’re expecting a large turnout.”
NextGen American usually will set up camp outside Maucker Union while classes are in session to spread the word.
“It’s a great way to get a lot of faces and get our message heard,” Blatt said. “Even if people are already registered it’s going to remind them to turn out.”
The group is focused on registration as opposed to absentee ballots.
NextGen is looking to get “progressive” candidates elected, Blatt said.
“We’re not endorsing anyone right now,” Blatt said. “We’re just hoping to get people motivated on whatever issues they think are important enough to have the passion to go to the polls.”
“We’re excited to turnout our generation at the polls,” Blatt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Heck, yeah! Free beer, anyone?
Oh joy, dumb liberal professors filling these kids heads with garbage. Im sure they're super well informed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.