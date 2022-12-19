 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Former college dean, once a Dike-New Hartford teacher, combats genetic disease

  • 0
waldstein.display

Steve Waldstein, former dean of applied technology at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, describes the use of a hydraulic troubleshooting system in the college's Idea Lab. Waldstein was forced to retire earlier this year because of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, a genetic disease that causes muscle deterioration.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SHELDON — Steve Waldstein’s unexpected falls in the hallways always provided a good laugh.

But deep down, as he chuckled along with his Northwest Iowa Community College colleagues, Waldstein wondered why he couldn’t get back up after falling for apparently no reason.

“I was thinking what in the world is going on here,” said Waldstein, who at the time was dean of the school’s applied technology division.

As early as 2014, he’d tire easily when walking up a couple sets of stairs. A doctor told him he was overweight and out of shape, but losing weight didn’t solve the problem.

The falls became more frequent, and Waldstein visited a new doctor, who ran tests and referred him to a neurologist. Meanwhile, Waldstein shared his symptoms with his mother, and she informed him of a cousin who was experiencing similar problems. She also told him about her father, who died before Waldstein was born and had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, having many of the same symptoms.

People are also reading…

When Waldstein informed his neurologist about his cousin and grandfather, it all made sense to the doctor. The symptoms matched perfectly with spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease that causes a slow loss of muscle. Genetic testing confirmed Waldstein had the disease, the result of a gene mutation on his X chromosome.

The October 2018 diagnosis came as no surprise.

“I was relieved but at the same time kind of scared to death,” said Waldstein, who’d had time to research his condition, also known as Kennedy’s disease for a doctor who diagnosed and studied it. Related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Kennedy’s disease progresses slower.

Though there’s no cure, Waldstein knew the disease would take longer to rob his muscles of their strength, forcing him to someday use a wheelchair and eventually depend on someone to take care of him.

He’s pushed on since the diagnosis.

An Early, Iowa, native, Waldstein taught industrial technology and coached at Dike-New Hartford and Armstrong-Ringstead high schools, sandwiching those positions around a private-sector job as an instrumentation and chemical engineer instructor with Emerson Process Management. He was named dean of applied technology at NCC in 2012, not long before his symptoms became more frequent.

Looking back now, Waldstein said the signs began showing in his 30s, when he’d have a hard time standing up after squatting to talk with his athletes while coaching. He chalked it up to growing older and being out of shape.

But once diagnosed, Waldstein continued to work, using extra caution when walking on campus or during visits to NCC’s business and industrial partners. By 2020, his neurologist encouraged him to think about taking disability so he could still enjoy the things he wanted to while he was able.

Waldstein said he realized last year he could not longer do the job to his full ability. Sitting at his desk was no problem, but making off-campus visits was becoming harder. He chose to go on long-term disability, and his last day in the office was June 3.

“It was one of the most difficult decisions of my life, stepping away from something I love,” Waldstein said.

Now at age 51, he sees a physical therapist and tries to stay active to delay the ongoing deterioration of his muscles. Like anyone battling a chronic disease, he said, some days are better than others.

“Every day is a struggle to get ready,” he said. “Showering is a very exhausting task for me. I just can’t do some things that I’d like to do.”

He walks with the assistance of a cane or walking sticks. His wife, Julie, a nurse, pushes him to keep active, especially on days when he’s still recovering from strenuous activity the day before.

During episode five of the Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," the British royal alleged that he had an argument with his older brother amid the couple's plan to step down as senior members of the royal family. 

“She sometimes gets the brunt of my frustrations. She’s the unsung hero of the house here,” Waldstein said.

He’s found that dealing with the disease is sometimes more challenging mentally than physically. It can be hard to stay positive while knowing he’ll someday be unable to walk or care for himself.

“Some days it’s really, really, really difficult for me,” he said. “I am a firm believer that God has a plan for me at this state in my life. Some days I have a long conversation with him trying to figure out what that plan is.”

For now, his plans include visiting local nursing home residents and working with technology students and teachers in Sheldon. Those volunteer activities will enable him to get out of the house, stay active and continue to pursue his passions of education and meeting people.

Waldstein can’t ski or hike anymore, he said, but he’ll find other activities to enjoy with Julie and their five children, such as taking walks on the beach at a favorite Florida vacation spot using a wheelchair designed to navigate over the sand. That recent experience allowed him to overcome some of the self-consciousness his disease sometimes makes him feel in public.

He said it also helps him realize all kinds of people face bigger challenges than he does.

“I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. I have a great life and still have great plans. It’s a big bump in the road that I have to deal with.”

Watch Now: Tips to avoid holiday travel stress, and more videos to improve your life

Here are five ways to make holiday travel a little easier, tips on how to get through a cold and dark winter, and more videos to improve your life.

Five ways to avoid holiday travel stress this season
Travel

Five ways to avoid holiday travel stress this season

  • Updated
  • 0

The festive season can be stressful enough with adding travel to the mix, so here are 5 ways to make holiday travel a little easier.

Tips to get through a cold, dark winter
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Tips to get through a cold, dark winter

  • Updated
  • 0

Winter can be a difficult season to get through due to the cold weather, short days, and lack of sunlight. Here are some things you should do …

How to keep your cat out of your Christmas Tree
Food and Cooking

How to keep your cat out of your Christmas Tree

  • Updated
  • 0

Decorating the house for Christmas is a lot of fun, but when cats are involved, it can get frustrating.

Basic cyber threats and how to protect yourself
Technology

Basic cyber threats and how to protect yourself

  • Updated
  • 0

Fox News recently offered readers a guide to internet security and different forms of cyberattacks. Malware is an often-used abbreviation for …

How to prevent eyestrain
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to prevent eyestrain

  • Updated
  • 0

If you use a computer for hours a day, there’s a good chance you know what it’s like to have eyestrain or dry eyes.

Benefits of cutting back on drinking over Christmas
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Benefits of cutting back on drinking over Christmas

  • Updated
  • 0

There are many benefits to ditching alcohol at this time of year. 

How to cope with the Sunday scaries
Health, Medicine and Fitness

How to cope with the Sunday scaries

  • Updated
  • 0

The Sunday scaries are negative thoughts or emotional distress about the week ahead and some people deal with it more often than others.

Is your Christmas tree making you sneeze?
Home & Garden

Is your Christmas tree making you sneeze?

  • Updated
  • 0

Though the so-called Christmas Tree Syndrome doesn't bother everyone, airborne allergens expert, Max Wiseberg, has some top tips for those who…

Exercises to support digestion and debloat this festive season
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Exercises to support digestion and debloat this festive season

  • Updated
  • 0

Roll Up:, Start by lying on your back with your spine and pelvis in neutral position legs straight and together with feets pointed, and arms o…

The times you should use autopay and the times you shouldn't
Business Monthly

The times you should use autopay and the times you shouldn't

  • Updated
  • 0

Looking for ways to simplify your life? Putting these payments on autopay can take the thought out of taking care of your monthly bills.

What Christmas tree sellers want you to know
Home & Garden

What Christmas tree sellers want you to know

  • Updated
  • 0

The excitement of buying a Christmas tree is fogging you from asking all the right questions. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has some tips.

Study: Listening to Christmas songs on repeat might be bad for your health
Health, Medicine and Fitness

Study: Listening to Christmas songs on repeat might be bad for your health

  • Updated
  • 0

Some experts say that hearing Christmas songs on repeat can actually be bad for our mental health.

Five of the healthiest Christmas foods
Food and Cooking

Five of the healthiest Christmas foods

  • Updated
  • 0

A lot of Christmas foods are actually full of important vitamins and nutrients. Here are five of the healthiest Christmas foods.

What millennials and gen-z’ers need to know in order to buy a home
Lifestyles

What millennials and gen-z’ers need to know in order to buy a home

  • Updated
  • 0

There are some things you can do to prepare to buy a home, whether you are financially ready or not. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

+1 
Steve-Waldstein

Steve Waldstein 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grassley unlikely to issue 2024 presidential endorsement

Grassley unlikely to issue 2024 presidential endorsement

The State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa passed a motion last week stating no committee member, state party staff, state party officers or Iowa Republican National Committee members shall publicly endorse a U.S. presidential candidate during the 2024 Iowa GOP caucuses.

Watch Now: Related Video

No porch pirates allowed! How to outsmart the thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News