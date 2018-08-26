Latest in our series of stories on the proliferation of hog confinement facilities in Iowa.
FLOYD — Emissions from large animal confinements are more than just stinky. They can damage your health.
Just ask Jeff and Gail Schwartzkopf.
The Floyd County couple say their family is suffering the ill effects of living in close proximity to three concentrated animal feeding operations — or CAFOs.
“We tried to make the best of it, but it is not possible,” Gail Schwartzkopf said in a written statement recently.
Since moving to their home, her family has experienced problems including rashes, burning eyes, scratchy throat, fatigue, insomnia, plugged ears and digestive issues, Schwartzkopf said.
Shortly after moving in to their house in 2015, the Schwartzkopfs learned from a neighbor a CAFO was being built less than 2,000 feet south of their house.
“My husband actually started to build the little shed that’s out here,” Gail Schwartzkopf said. “Pretty soon he started noticing burning around his eyes, and his skin was getting red and irritated. He went to our local doctor for it and he said, ‘there’s something in your environment causing it.’”
Both of the Schwartzkopfs and their son have experienced those symptoms.
Such complaints about CAFOs and their health effects are well documented. A joint study by Iowa State University and University of Iowa in 2002 titled “Iowa Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations Air Quality Study” details problems that can arise from prolonged exposure to emissions from CAFOs.
Floyd County Supervisor and former Iowa legislator Mark Kuhn was asked to speak to a U.S. Senate subcommittee on hydrogen sulfide and ammonia emissions earlier this year.
“That dealt with toxic substances that are emitted by confined animal feed operations,” Kuhn said. “Owners of CAFOs are not required to report dangerous emissions of hydrogen sulfide and ammonia.”
The Schwartzkopf’s also worry about their well water.
They haven’t been able to get their well tested yet this year. In previous years they didn’t know they could test their well for chemicals associated with CAFOs.
“When we first moved here we didn’t realize we were going to need a baseline to go by,” Schwartzkopf said. “We want to know if our water is safe to use and drink.”
The humans in the house aren’t the only ones suffering; one of their cats has lost an ear.
“Three of the cats were losing hair, but the cat that got it worst was this cat that likes to spend all its time outside,” Schwartzkopf said. “It started getting this thing that looked like a fluid filled sack on its ear.”
After taking the cat to the vet, they were told it was caused by environmental bacteria.
“They had to lance the ear and actually do surgery on it twice,” Schwartzkopf said. “The ear is no folded down into itself like cauliflower ear.”
The family used to spend most of their time outdoors, but now, with three huge hog farms visible from their mailbox, rarely leave the house.
“We don’t spend hardly any time outside,” Schwartzkopf said. “If we do go outside and we smell it, we’re back in the house.”
They’ve gone to meetings, sent letters, had their story told to legislators and U.S. senators, all with hope of bringing to light the effects of CAFO emissions.
They hope to change the state’s master matrix — the formula used to approve citings for new CAFOs.
Kuhn was among a group of 12 legislators who got together in 2002 to overhaul Iowa’s regulations on confined livestock operations. The result of that work was Iowa’s master matrix.
“I think there’s been a problem with the master matrix for quite some time,” Kuhn said.
“When we adopted it, it was supposed to protect neighbors from health risks and the environment from pollution by requiring producers to adopt certain practices that were greater than the minimum required by state law,” Kuhn said.
But Kuhn thinks the master matrix needs to be revisited.
“There were 722 large DNR permitted CAFOs in Iowa in 2001; today there are more than 3,000,” Kuhn said. “There has been a major expansion in the hog industry. In large it’s because of increased packing plant capacity. The industry is expanding.”
“I think it’s failed,” Kuhn said. “It hasn’t been tweaked once in 15 years. It’s never been changed, it’s never been reviewed, never been revised. I think it’s out of date.”
He would like to see an increase in the separation distance between CAFOs and schools, homes and public use areas, and added questions about protecting unique characteristics in individual counties.
“There certain characteristics in our geography, in our geology, that are unique to certain parts of Iowa,” Kuhn said.
This year 89 counties are using the master matrix. Osceola, Plymouth, Warren, Mahaska, Keokuk, Washington, Wapello, Davis, Lee and Des Moines counties are not, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Producers in counties that adopt the matrix must meet higher standards than other permitted facilities, the DNR says. Before they can be approved for construction, they must earn points on the master matrix for choosing sites and using practices that reduce adverse impacts on the environment and the community. Producers must have 50 percent of the total score and at least 25 percent of the available points in each of the three subcategories of air, water and community impacts to be approved under the system.
Kuhn used the example of a driver’s test to describe why he says that doesn’t work.
“Do you think they’re going to give you a driver’s license if you scored 50 percent? No,” Kuhn said.
