DES MOINES — Dry conditions and warming temperatures helped Iowa farmers by increasing the days suitable for fieldwork to 3.5 during the week ending Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A storm cell brought strong winds and hail to parts of Iowa. Field activities included fertilizer applications and oat seeding.

“April 10 marks the earliest date to plant corn and remain eligible for federal crop insurance. That means we should begin seeing planters in fields this week,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Farmers can take advantage of the quieter weather pattern, unseasonably warm conditions and increasing soil temperatures to jumpstart their spring field work.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 19% short, 73% adequate and 5% surplus, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service said. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 27% short, 62% adequate and 4% surplus.

Thirteen percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, a day ahead of last year but one day behind the five-year average. There were limited reports of oats beginning to emerge.

Pastures were starting to turn green although growth was still minimal. Calving continued. Overall, livestock conditions improved with warmer weather.

Weather report

April’s first full week was once again active as another widespread severe weather outbreak occurred across Iowa and several other states. State Climatologist Justin Glisan said pockets of large hail and heavy downpours brought moisture across Iowa’s southeastern half, though much of the state experienced drier-than-average conditions. Statewide temperatures varied from four degrees above normal southeast to three degrees below normal northwest; the statewide average temperature was 46.2 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at western Iowa stations to 1.45 inches in Clinton (Clinton County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.26 inch while the normal is 0.62 inch. Lamoni (Decatur County) and Shenandoah (Page County) reported the week’s high temperature of 88 degrees on April 4, on average 28 degrees above normal. Atlantic (Cass County) and Audubon (Audubon County) reported the week’s low temperature of 13 degrees on Thursday, on average 19 degrees below normal. Four-inch soil temperatures were in the mid to upper 40s east to low 50s west as of Sunday.

