Democratic Senate candidates plug rural connections in virtual forum

“We need to make sure that we’re giving the assistance that farmers need (because) food security is a part of our national security,” he said.

Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro said none of the other candidates has been “grounded in the rural communities and has worked to improve the lives of rural Iowa in the ways that I have, especially Joni Ernst.”

“Right now, rural Iowans need a voice in the U.S. Senate ... and I want to be that voice,” Mauro said.

Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines repeatedly referred to herself as a “scrappy farm kid” who sees Iowa farmers struggling.

“As someone who grew up in the farm crisis and suffered through the economic downturn that ruined so many farm families across this Midwest, I take it really personal what’s going on right now,” Greenfield said, adding that net farm income has fallen 75% since 2013 and bankruptcies are at an eight-year high.

Several times Greenfield said that unlike Ernst, she is not taking any financial support from corporate political action committees. A Republican Party of Iowa spokesman called that a “blatant lie.”