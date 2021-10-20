Deere wins injunction against Davenport picketers

DAVENPORT -- Deere & Co. has been granted an injunction against striking UAW members, who now must comply with strict orders, including a limit on the number of picketers allowed near Deere gates in Davenport.

Attorneys for Deere on Wednesday submitted a 10-page motion to the court, along with another 13 pages of evidentiary documents, seeking to prevent members of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, Local 281 from trespassing and otherwise disrupting business at the Davenport Works facility.

Deere’s request alleged the union “carried out confrontational, unlawful, and trespassory protests” that blocked traffic to and from Davenport Works with “verbal and physical harassment, intimidation, mass picketing, and other indirect forms of violence and unlawfulness.”

Deere and the UAW failed to reach a contract agreement by their Oct. 1 deadline, compelling the strike.

Chief Judge Marlita Greve granted the motion, setting forth specific rules for picketers, including limiting to four the number of striking union members who can be present "near the gates." They also are barred from having bonfires of any kind and from bringing chairs to the picket lines.

The ruling did not specifically define "near" Deere property.

The order prohibits trespassing at Davenport Works, including its driveways from public roads, and prohibits picketing or congregating "near the contractor gate entrance."

The UAW now has three days to respond to the court with its compliance plan.

The injunction only applies to UAW Local 281 and the strike in Davenport and doesn’t apply to UAW Local 838’s activities at Deere plants in Waterloo.

