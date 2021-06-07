Davenport Mayor asks Iowa Gov. Reynolds, feds for back up to address surge in gun violence

Davenport police officers responded to 279 reports of gunfire in 2020, an all-time high, Police Chief Paul Sikorski said during a press conference last week outlining a new violent crime task force.

Matson said city officials have had discussions with staff for Grassley and Ernst requesting "technical and analytical" assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A law enforcement arm of the Department of Justice, the ATF partners with law enforcement and public safety agencies to protect communities from violent criminals, criminal organizations and the illegal use and trafficking of firearms.

"We’ve had those discussions, we’re just pushing them hard on that, and, again, very supportive," Matson said of staff for Grassley and Ernst. "I’m hoping to get help very soon."

Matson added city officials have discussed "making some changes pretty quickly and adjust some (policing) strategies" to address the increase in gun violence, but was not willing to say what those strategies might be as they've yet to be finalized.

The city as well, Matson said, is looking to add officers to its ranks and is "in a continuous recruiting process."

"We’re talking about how we can recruit more," he said.