IOWA CITY -- More than 500 University of Iowa students participated in the 29th annual student-led Dance Marathon, generating more than $1.1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dance Marathon has generated more than $34 million in its history.

Among the Northeast Iowa students who participated:

Noah Andes of Osage.

Abigail Buffalo of Tama. Buffalo was a member of Dance Marathon's executive council, serving as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director.

Alexis Cheville of Waverly.

Marjorie Davis of Vinton.

Isabella Fain of Waterloo.

Cooper Fort of Cedar Falls.

Ashley Grapp of Waterloo.

Camryn Grawe of Waverly.

Jenna Joens of Osage.

Laura Kaliban of Waterloo.

Brianna Lobeck of Tripoli.

Faith Magee of Cedar Falls.

Renee Messerole of Vinton.

Makayla Miller of Luzerne.

Megan Naughton of Raymond.

Nicole Ramker of Waverly.

Addy Reger of Waterloo.

EmmaJean Roling of Cedar Falls.

Elly Schares of Fairbank.

Leah Simerson of Waterloo.

Grace Stufflebeam of Conrad.

Alexis Vander Werff of Jesup.

The final tally raised by the students was $1,174,778, a total which pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its 29-year history to more than $34 million.

Dance Marathon's "Big Event" is the celebration of UI students' year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership fundraise for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.

Dance Marathon works to create special projects to provide emotional and financial support to families treated at the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital with an emphasis on pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients. It committed $5 million of support to the construction of the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital where the 11th floor is named the University of Iowa Pediatric Oncology Unit.

In addition, Dance Marathon pledged $2.2 million to fund a child life specialist position to ensure patients are provided the emotional support they need.

Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization. It has raised more than $34 million since its first event in 1995. In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.