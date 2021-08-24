COVID-19 spreads in Iowa, with almost 2,200 new cases added in one day

The spread of COVID-19 is continuing to ramp up in Iowa, with almost 2,200 new cases recorded on Saturday.

Not surprisingly, the county with the lowest vaccination rate in Iowa is also the county with the highest number of new infections over the past week, when adjusted for population.

According to the New York Times, the number of new infections reported Saturday was 2,197, a sharp increase from last week’s single-day high of 1,992. Saturday’s total was Iowa’s highest single-day tally in seven months, since 2,478 new cases were recorded on Jan. 6.

Throughout August, the trend line for new infections in Iowa has been climbing sharply, mirroring a trajectory last seen in early November 2020. The current trend line shows no signs yet of leveling off.

In Black Hawk County, the 14-day average positivity rate was at 14% as of Tuesday, up from 13.8% less than a week ago on Aug. 18, according to the county Health Department. The number of new cases reported on Aug. 18 was 59. On Tuesday that number was 145.