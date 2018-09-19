CHARLES CITY — After the water and wind, a hurricane brings volunteers to afflicted areas.
Stewart Coulson of Charles City has been volunteering with the Red Cross since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Last year he was in Florida and Texas for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Hurricane Florence brought Coulson and other volunteers to South Carolina, where he’s been since Sept. 12.
He’s working in a shelter 35 miles outside of Myrtle Beach.
Coulson is a disaster mental health volunteer. In Charles City he’s part of a disaster assistance team that helps responds to fires around the community.
“They called me pre-landfall and asked me if I could help them with sheltering,” Coulson said. “We did it in the emergency evacuation shelters in Myrtle Beach and got people in there that hunkered down during the hurricane.”
Since the hurricane, Coulson has been helping people at a long term shelter who don’t have a place to go because of the destruction or flooding.
“I’m seeing lots of needy people that don’t know what they’re going to do when the shelter closes,” Coulson said. “We have homeless people that are at the shelter because they were displaced from homeless spots.”
A big part of the job is helping people put together recovery plans.
“That helps them with the decisions that need to be made going forward,” Coulson said. “That’s what I do, and that’s very much a mental health issue. ... In a disaster situation most people have mental health issues, stress, tension and anxiety and fear.”
While skies are blue skies since the hurricane passed, the flooding from has just begun.
“The rain is the issue that we’re dealing with right now,” Coulson said. “The water is still rising and the water will continue to rise for several days.”
More people are being displaced by flood waters.
“There’s a lot of towns that are islands now,” Coulson said. “There are interstates that look like canals.”
Some towns are dealing with more than 30 inches of rain.
“It’s just amazing. We’ve certainly seen flooding with the Cedar River, we know about floods, but it’s just so immense,” Coulson said. “In Iowa we’ll get those heavy duty storms that will last for a little while, but they don’t last a day. That’s what we’re dealing with.”
The shelter Coulson works at has grown to accommodate the need. During the hurricane there were dozens of shelters in Myrtle Beach alone, with 300 to 500 people in each one.
Coulson believes the Red Cross is making a difference. He expects to remain in South Carolina another week.
“I’m continually amazed at this organization’s ability to mobilize quickly and help people efficiently,” Coulson said. “Over 20,000 people were in shelters, and we kept them safe and dry.
“Neighbors helping neighbors, that’s only funding we have.” Coulson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.