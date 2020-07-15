CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Ernst approval low in AARP poll

DES MOINES -- Joni Ernst’s approval rating is 11 percentage points underwater among older Iowa voters in a new poll from Iowa AARP and Selzer & Co.
Ernst, an Iowa Republican seeking reelection to a second term in the U.S. Senate, received a job approval from 42% of respondents in the survey and disapproval from 53%.
Ernst faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in this fall’s election.
Selzer & Co. surveyed 804 Iowa registered voters ages 50 and over from July 6 through July 8. The poll’s margin for error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Iowa AARP commissioned the poll to learn older Iowans’ feelings on absentee voting but also asked job approval questions for myriad elected officials.
Republican President Donald Trump’s approval among older Iowa voters also was well underwater, according to the poll: 45% of older Iowa voters said they approved of Trump’s job performance and 53% said they disapproved.
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (56% approval vs. 38% disapproval) and GOP U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (54% vs. 41%) fared much better.
DUELING PAC ADS: Greenfield’s campaign released a new campaign ad in which she reiterates her pledge to not accept campaign donations from organized political groups known as PACs. The pledge has been a source of contention between the Greenfield and Ernst campaigns.
“I won’t take a dime of corporate PAC money, period,” Greenfield says in the ad https://youtu.be/dlqmrw5z0k8.
Republicans have charged that Greenfield’s pledge is misleading because she has accepted individual contributions from corporate businesspeople, and her campaign is supported by national Democrats’ PAC. Ernst’s campaign published an ad https://youtu.be/HCfS3Nz3uIs earlier this week making those allegations.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette’s fact-checker said: “Greenfield’s claim that she doesn’t take corporate PAC money is accurate if you consider only direct donations. However, she has received thousands in dollars from other PACs — including Democratic leadership committees that have received contributions from businesses PACs — so the Greenfield campaign has benefited from corporate PAC even if her organization did not accept direct donations.”
Greenfield’s ad also highlights fundraising violations by Ernst’s 2014 campaign, which was fined $14,500 for accepting $37,190 in donations that were either prohibited or exceeded an individual donor’s legal limit and failing to disclose more than $571,000 in debts.
The Ernst campaign at the time said the violations were unintentional and the result of time-consuming compliance because of the volume of contributions and that upon learning of the violations the campaign hired more compliance staff.
FINKENAUER AD LAUNCH: Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer has launched two digital ads representing the first major media flight of the 2020 campaign in Iowa’s U.S. House 1st District.
Finkenauer, who is seeking a second term, is being challenged by State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, in the 20-county district that includes Cedar, Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Dubuque, as well as Jones and Jackson counties.
The ads, entitle “Alongside Us,” highlight what the campaign describes as a record of bipartisan success on health care and the economy. The first https://youtu.be/QJCZGP1a4KE is about her vote on legislation to lower prescription drug costs and to permanently fund children’s health insurance.
The second ad https://youtu.be/c2g5HlALWtU is about her bill for rural small business that was passed.
The ads are running on digital platforms across the 1st District.
