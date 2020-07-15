Billions in federal COVID-19 aid spreads in Iowa

Another $109.3 million is earmarked for public health epidemiology and laboratory capacity, $98.1 million for school lunch programs, $71.6 million for emergency relief funding for schools, $33.3 million in federal transit formula grants and $26.2 million for child care and development programs.

Iowa also has expended $70 million for small business disaster aid and $490 million for the state’s jobless insurance trust fund.

To date, agency officials say there still is $584.5 million in CARES money to be allocated by the governor after she announced last week that $50 million if it would be directed to mental-health and substance abuse programs.

Under provisions of the CARES Act and guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, state officials say the federal funds can be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 emergency that were not accounted for before March 27 but were incurred during the period that began March 1 and ends on Dec. 30.

Any CARES Act funds that are unobligated by Dec. 30 revert to the federal government.