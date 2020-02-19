Bill would recognize out-of-state licenses for various professions

DES MOINES — Legislation recognizing out-of-state licenses for several occupations was approved Tuesday by the House State Government Committee.

The change is one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priorities. One-quarter of Iowa’s workforce requires some kind of professional license — second highest in the nation, Reynolds said — but there’s no uniform standard for licensure.

The bill was backed by a broad coalition of lobbying interests — schools, builders, Department of Corrections, Economic Development Authority, chambers of commerce and ACLU-Iowa. Many interest groups were “undecided,” and the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO was the only group registered in opposition.

There were some concerns with the bill, said Rep. Karin Derry, D-Johnston, who served on the HSB 647 subcommittee. Legislators wanted to make sure that licensees coming in from out-of-state would meet the same standards as people licensed in Iowa.

Drew Klein of Americans For Prosperity, which has pushed for occupational licensing changes, called it a “great day” because lawmakers cooperated “to move legislation that will tangibly improve the lives of thousands of Iowans one step closer to passage.”