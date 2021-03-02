Ban on most Iowa traffic cameras advances

DES MOINES — A Democratic eastern Iowa senator Monday accused his GOP counterparts of voting to “defund police” by approving legislation that would ban most traffic enforcement cameras, cutting ticket revenue that cities use to fund public safety.

“I have listened all summer long how the Democrats want to defund the police,” said Sen. Kevin Kinney, D-Oxford. “This bill in Des Moines alone is going to cost them $3 million in revenue that goes back to the police department — our public safety.”

Kinney’s point fell on deaf ears, however, as nine GOP senators voted to advance Senate Study Bill 1176 out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, helping it clear a crucial deadline before Friday and placing it on the Senate debate calendar for future action. Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, joined five Democrats in opposing it.

SSB 1176 seeks to bar Iowa communities from using automated traffic enforcement systems, reviving lawmakers’ on-again, off-again attempts for years to regulate or eliminate them.

A new provision of the legislation, however, would let cameras stay along the dangerous S-curve on Interstate 380 by downtown Cedar Rapids — the only concession Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said he was willing to make.